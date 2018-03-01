WBTV Sports Overtime: Lincoln vs Johnson C. Smith-- CIAA Tournament women's quarterfinals

Johnson C. Smith women would start the defense of their CIAA title on Thursday as they took on Lincoln in the quarterfinals.
After taking a one point lead into the half, JCSU would come out hot in the second half. But Lincoln refused to give up.
For more on this exciting game, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
