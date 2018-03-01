21 CMS magnet schools earn national recognition

A total of 21 magnet schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have won national recognition for their specialized programs.

Out of the 21 recognized, eight schools earned the highest designation as a School of Excellence from the national organization Magnet Schools of America and 13 others were named Schools of Distinction.

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is proud to offer such a wide range of specialized programs to meet the needs of our students,” said Dr. Clayton Wilcox, superintendent. “We are honored to have so many of our magnet schools receive national recognition from the Magnet Schools of America. These schools are part of our commitment to diversity and helping our students prepare for a 21st-century workplace.”

The awards, given each year, go to schools that show a strong commitment to academic standards, demonstrate curriculum innovation and have diversity in enrollment.

In addition to academics, curriculum and diversity, the schools are also judged on community partnerships and parent involvement. To be considered, a school must submit a detailed application, which is scored by a panel of educators.

The eight schools winning the School of Excellence award were Cotswold IB World School, E.E. Waddell Language Academy, First Ward Creative Arts Academy, Highland Mill Montessori, J.M Alexander Middle, Oaklawn Language Academy, Piedmont Middle School and Shamrock Gardens Elementary.

The 13 schools recognized as a School of Distinction were Chantilly Montessori, East Mecklenburg High, Huntingtowne Farms Elementary, Idlewild Elementary (which was named the best magnet elementary school in America in 2017), Irwin Academic Center, John Motley Morehead STEM Academy, Kennedy Middle, Mallard Creek Elementary, North Mecklenburg High, Northwest School of the Arts, Oakhurst STEAM Academy, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and Randolph Middle.

The schools will be formally recognized as winners during an awards ceremony at Magnet Schools of America’s annual national conference in Chicago in late April.

