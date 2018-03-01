Caught on camera: Men break into Verizon store, steal phones in armed robbery

Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery in Belmont Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, at approximately 2:27 p.m., Belmont Police were called to Verizon Wireless in the 6500 block of Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont, NC in regards to an armed robbery.

Surveillance video captured two black males enter the store wearing masks. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

The men forced an employee and a customer into a back room and stole various Apple and Samsung cellular phones.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the suspects involved, please contact the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4030, Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3329, or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

