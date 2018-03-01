Billy Graham Pkwy closing overnight in advance of Rev. Graham's funeral

Transportation officials say drivers who use Billy Graham Parkway should plan to give themselves extra time on Friday.

The road will be closed between South Tryon Street and West Tyvola Road from midnight until Friday afternoon - after Rev. Billy Graham's funeral concludes and President Donald Trump departs from Charlotte.

There were 2,300 people invited to attend the private funeral service.

Related: Rev. Billy Graham's casket returns 'home' ahead of Friday services

“For security reasons we’ve been working on a plan with the city of Charlotte as well as CMPD and the airport to provide a safe way for folks to get around while that’s taking place tomorrow," said Jen Thompson of NC Dept of Transportation. "So we have to close a portion of Billy Graham Parkway down later tonight and probably keep it closed through the majority of the day tomorrow. So hopefully by rush hour tomorrow afternoon, everything will be back to normal for traffic.”

Related: Heavy security for dignitaries expected at Rev. Billy Graham's funeral

Transportation officials say the goal is to have the road back open before rush hour Friday afternoon.

Thompson says detours will in place and message boards are being put up to re-direct drivers. They're reminding drivers to leave early because the detours will add extra time to the commute, and expect delays.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.