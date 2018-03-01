Young man injured in north Charlotte shooting

A young man was injured following a shooting in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 1200 block of Stourbridge Lion Drive.

The juvenile was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

