High winds forecasted for day of Rev Graham's funeral

The weather is shaping up to make an impact on Friday. According to the forecast, high winds are expected to hit the Charlotte area.

Rev Billy Graham's funeral will be held on Friday under a large tent.

WBTV checked with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association to see if they needed to put weather contingency plans in place.

They tell us that the tent is bolted into the ground and is very sturdy.

Length wise, the tent is about three quarters the length of a football field... and 43 yard wide.

Workers say it can withstand extremely high winds, and if need be, the side flaps can come down but the front will remain open.

