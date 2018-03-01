Carolinas Senior Football Showcase: Second Annual Football Showcase Saturday March 3rd

Second Annual Carolinas Senior Football Showcase (pdf attached)
More than 200 high school seniors will participate in a free football combine, attempting to earn financial aid packages from Division II, III and NAIA college football coaches.
Who:
When:
Saturday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST
Where:
Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277 (Exit 57 off I-485)
What:
The Second Annual Carolinas Senior Football Showcase is a free one-day event, conducted in association with the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the Blazing 7 on 7 Foundation, providing academically eligible high school seniors an opportunity to earn financial aid to go to college and play football at the NCAA Division II, III and NAIA levels. The NFF stages four showcases nationwide, which last year resulted in more than $6 million in freshman financial aid. The four sites include Charlotte, South Florida, Los Angeles and Houston.
Participants, who all have to meet minimum academic standards, compete in a series of athletic drills designed to let divisional college coaches assess each player’s potential, including a 40-yard dash and several agility and strength tests. The events allow the college recruiters a unique opportunity to evaluate a large number of qualified student-athletes in a short period while minimizing their travel costs. Following the showcase, players and universities meet with the participating student-athletes to discuss scholarship opportunities. For more information go to carolinasfootballshowcase.com
How:
Please email Charles Arbuckle at carolinasfootballshowcase@gmail.com to let him know of your plans to cover the event.
ABOUT The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame
Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl "Red" Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. With 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationwide, NFF programs include Football Matters®, the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, The William V. Campbell Trophy® presented by Fidelity Investments, annual scholarships of more than $1.3 million and a series of initiatives to honor the legends of the past and inspire the leaders of the future. NFF corporate partners include Delta Air Lines, Fidelity Investments, Herff Jones, New York Athletic Club, Pasadena Tournament of Roses, PrimeSport, the Sports Business Journal, Under Armour and VICIS. Learn more at www.footballfoundation.org.
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame
Building Leaders Through Football & Supporting
• 777 Colleges & Universities • Over 70,000 College Football Players
• 15,585 High Schools • Over 1.1 Million High School Football Player