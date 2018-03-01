Carolinas Senior Football Showcase: Second Annual Football Showc - | WBTV Charlotte

Carolinas Senior Football Showcase: Second Annual Football Showcase Saturday March 3rd

Second Annual Carolinas Senior Football Showcase (pdf attached)

More than 200 high school seniors will participate in a free football combine, attempting to earn financial aid packages from Division II, III and NAIA college football coaches.

           

Who:

  • An anticipated 200-plus high school senior football players from the Carolinas and surrounding states.
  • College football coaches from more than 30 Division II, III and NAIA schools from around the country.
  • Charles Arbuckle, former All-American at UCLA and an Indianapolis Colt tight end, who is the key organizer of the event.
  • Tom Luginbill, ESPN college football analysts who played college football at Eastern Kentucky and Georgia Tech and one of the many volunteer coaches at the event.
  • Aaron Curry, former Wake Forest linebacker and NFL First Round Draft Pick, who is one of the many volunteer coaches at the event.
  • Eugene Robinson, former undrafted Colgate defensive back who played 16 years in the NFL, including two seasons as an All-Pro, and one of the many volunteer coaches at the event.
  • Derwin Gray, former BYU safety who played six years in the NFL and one of the many volunteer coaches at the event.
  • Additional former coaches and players from the professional and college ranks who will also be volunteering at the event and available for interviews and photo opportunities.

When: 
Saturday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST


Where: 
Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277 (Exit 57 off I-485)

What: 
The Second Annual Carolinas Senior Football Showcase is a free one-day event, conducted in association with the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the Blazing 7 on 7 Foundation, providing academically eligible high school seniors an opportunity to earn financial aid to go to college and play football at the NCAA Division II, III and NAIA levels. The NFF stages four showcases nationwide, which last year resulted in more than $6 million in freshman financial aid. The four sites include Charlotte, South Florida, Los Angeles and Houston.

Participants, who all have to meet minimum academic standards, compete in a series of athletic drills designed to let divisional college coaches assess each player’s potential, including a 40-yard dash and several agility and strength tests. The events allow the college recruiters a unique opportunity to evaluate a large number of qualified student-athletes in a short period while minimizing their travel costs. Following the showcase, players and universities meet with the participating student-athletes to discuss scholarship opportunities. For more information go to carolinasfootballshowcase.com


How:

Please email Charles Arbuckle at carolinasfootballshowcase@gmail.com to let him know of your plans to cover the event. 

