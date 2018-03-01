Carolinas Senior Football Showcase: Second Annual Football Showcase Saturday March 3rd

Second Annual Carolinas Senior Football Showcase (pdf attached)

More than 200 high school seniors will participate in a free football combine, attempting to earn financial aid packages from Division II, III and NAIA college football coaches.

Who:

An anticipated 200-plus high school senior football players from the Carolinas and surrounding states.

College football coaches from more than 30 Division II, III and NAIA schools from around the country.

Charles Arbuckle , former All-American at UCLA and an Indianapolis Colt tight end, who is the key organizer of the event.

Tom Luginbill , ESPN college football analysts who played college football at Eastern Kentucky and Georgia Tech and one of the many volunteer coaches at the event.

Aaron Curry , former Wake Forest linebacker and NFL First Round Draft Pick, who is one of the many volunteer coaches at the event.

Eugene Robinson , former undrafted Colgate defensive back who played 16 years in the NFL, including two seasons as an All-Pro, and one of the many volunteer coaches at the event.

Derwin Gray , former BYU safety who played six years in the NFL and one of the many volunteer coaches at the event.