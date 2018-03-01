Homicide investigation underway after human remains discovered in Lancaster

A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Lancaster Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were searching two homes in the 1800 block of High Point Circle after someone called in stating a crime may have occurred.

Officials from the Lancaster County Coroner's Office were dispatched to the residence in reference to the possibility of human remains.

Human remains were discovered at the location, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday The remains have not been identified.

The person who reported the crime told deputies she was informed by another person that a homicide had occurred at the residence on an unknown date several weeks ago.

Another deputy arrived to assist, and additional information was obtained indicating that the victim’s body was disposed of at the home.

Other deputies, investigators, and crime scene investigators responded and corroborated information that had been provided. A search warrant was obtained for the property.

Animal control was seen leaving the scene, as there were apparently eight dogs in the home deputies were looking through.

According to Sheriff Barry Faile, a suspect is in custody on unrelated charges, and deputies do not believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one at 888-274-6372.

