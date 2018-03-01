Man out of $300 after ATM gives postage stamps instead of cash

Imagine going to the bank ATM to get cash, but instead the machine dispenses postage stamps.

That's what one man says happened to him at a bank in Davidson, and now he's having trouble getting his money.

Joe Kane says the ATM outside Fifth Third Bank on Main Street in Davidson dispensed 15 sheets of postage stamps, instead of 15 $20 bills.

He says it happened after hours on Monday, and he didn't know what to think at the time.

“I showed the stamps to the ATM security camera as it came out. There was no other witnesses around. I took my cellphone out and took pictures of them, took pictures of the ATM. I was just so befuddled as of what to do next, all I could do was walk away with the stamps,” Kane said.

Kane went back to the bank the next day and told them what happened.

He says the bank told him there wasn't anything they could do because he's not a Fifth Third customer.

He banks elsewhere and was just using the ATM, now he feels like he's getting the runaround when he just wants his money.

“My guess is a human being from Fifth Third Bank or a representative from Fifth Third Bank loaded up that ATM and instead of putting $20 bills in the slot, put U.S. Postage Stamps in the wrong slot," Kane said. "They don’t seem to take any accountability for it in terms of immediate satisfaction. Now it’s my problem.”

Staff at Fifth Third Bank confirmed Thursday that the incident did happen.

They said it actually happened to several people.

All the other ones were Fifth Third customers and were able to get their money back right away.

Fifth Third apologized for the mix-up, and said the person servicing the machine mixed up the cash and stamp canisters.

The bank says the problem has been fixed.

Thursday afternoon, Fifth Third Bank contacted WBTV and said they want to help Kane and refund his money. The two have been put in touch so that the money can be returned.

