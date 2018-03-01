Three new fugitives added to Rowan County Sheriff's Most Wanted List

(From left to right: Taylor, Varnadore, Ball)

A total of three new fugitives have been added to the Sheriff’s Most Wanted List for March.

Of the fugitives, two are registered sex offenders that have moved from the listed address without notification being made to the Sheriff’s Office.

These fugitives are 31-year-old Mitchell Lee Varnadore and 27-year-old Steven Bradley Taylor.

Varnadore is often seen walking in the area of the Innes Street shopping center, on Faith Road.

The third fugitive is Matthew Ball. Ball has several warrants for his arrest to include the Felony charge for removal of a GPS tracker and Probation Violation.

Other fugitives on the list include Anthony Tyrone Pressley, Demario Alfredo Peck, Carl Allen Godsey Jr., Amir Nasirildeen, Juan Polito Temich, Fernando Hernandez Guerrero, Bryan Nathaniel Kersey, Jose Antonio Betancourt, Arturo Sanchez Rosales and Zayur Solorio Pineda.

Anyone with information about these, or any of the fugitives listed on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list can contact deputies at 704-216-8687, 704-216-8772, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866- 639-5245.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.