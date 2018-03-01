Sex offender recently added to Rowan County Sheriff's Most Wanted list arrested

(From left to right: Taylor, Varnadore, Ball)

One of three new people added to the Sheriff’s Most Wanted List for March has been arrested.

Of the fugitives, two are registered sex offenders that have moved from the listed address without notification being made to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell Lee Varnadore, 31, was arrested at a home in Rockwell, deputies said Monday. He was wanted for failure to notify of address change of a registered sex offender.

Steven Bradley Taylor, 27, is still wanted for failure to notify of address change of a registered sex offender.

The third fugitive is Matthew Ball. Ball has several warrants for his arrest to include the Felony charge for removal of a GPS tracker and Probation Violation.

Other fugitives on the list include Anthony Tyrone Pressley, Demario Alfredo Peck, Carl Allen Godsey Jr., Amir Nasirildeen, Juan Polito Temich, Fernando Hernandez Guerrero, Bryan Nathaniel Kersey, Jose Antonio Betancourt, Arturo Sanchez Rosales and Zayur Solorio Pineda.

Anyone with information about these, or any of the fugitives listed on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list can contact deputies at 704-216-8687, 704-216-8772, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866- 639-5245.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.