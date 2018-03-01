Heavy security for dignitaries expected at Rev. Billy Graham's funeral

In less than 24 hours, 2,300 people will be at the Billy Graham Library for the private funeral service for Rev Billy Graham.

A procession escorting the casket with Rev Graham's remains returned to the Library Thursday afternoon, after lying in honor at the U-S Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.

Franklin Graham led the way as pallbearers carried the casket into the Billy Graham Library.

The family has declined to release the list of dignitaries attending.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have confirmed their attendance, along with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, former Governor Pat McCrory, and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

There's a heavy police at the Library - including Billy Graham security, Highway Patrol, U.S Secret Service and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD).

"There will be all sorts of assets from CMPD that will be utilized to make this a successful event," said Sgt Jesse Woods. But CMPD says federal agents with the U-S Secret Service will lead the way.

"They are the lead federal agency," Sgt Woods said. "And they are charged with the protection of the president and many other people and we are there to assist them and carry out their mission."

The funeral will be held in a huge white tent that has been set up in the parking lot just in front of the Billy Graham Library and home place.

Once the service is complete, Reverend Graham will be buried beside his late wife, Ruth, whose grave is at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the Library’s Prayer Garden.

Ruth Bell Graham passed away in 2007.

The funeral is expected to last 90 minutes, according to an official with the Billy Graham Library.

