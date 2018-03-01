Kannapolis Police investigating restaurant break-ins

Kannapolis Police are investigating break-ins at two local restaurants.

On February 27 someone broke into the Subway and Hong Kong Chinese restaurants at Oak Avenue Mall Drive in Kannapolis.

It happened between 2:00 am-2:30 am.

Security cameras from Subway showed what police say was a black man wearing a gray hoodie, dark colored pants and black shoes. He made entry by throwing a piece of a cinder block through the front glass door.

The suspect grabbed the entire cash register and left the store within 20 seconds, according to police.



To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by phone at 704-93CRIME (704-932-7463).

