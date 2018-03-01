Vehicle catches fire, crashes into creek in Rock Hill

Three people were in a car that caught fire and crashed into a creek in Rock Hill Wednesday night.

It happened on Quality Circle, just off of Red River Road.

Rock Hill police say the car was driving on private property and the driver hit the gas instead of the brake, crashing into several trees. That's when police say the car caught fire, went down an embankment and landed in a creek.

When firefighters arrived, they found three people in the car chest-deep in water. Firefighters helped the people out of the water.

No other vehicles were involved.

