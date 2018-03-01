Lincoln County man reported missing

A 50-year-old Lincoln County man missing for more than a week is being sought.

Deputies say 50-year-old William Ervin Rice was last seen Feb 21 when a family member dropped him off for work at the Timken Company in Iron Station.

Rice is described as being around 5'5" and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rice's whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202.

