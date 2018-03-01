Juvenile arrested after allegedly making threats against York County school

A juvenile is accused of making online threats against a York County school.

According to the York County Police Department, a father contacted police around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night and said that his son saw the alleged threat posted on social media. Police then notified the school resource officer who was able to identify the juvenile. The juvenile was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility, police said.

There was no credible threat to students or parents in the York County School District, police say.

Officers released this statement:

"Additionally, in light of recent incidents involving schools in our country, any perceived threat towards schools or students is taken seriously and will be dealt with accordingly. The York Police Department, the York County Sheriff’s Office, and the York School District take these matters very seriously and work diligently to ensure the safety of all students and staff."

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.