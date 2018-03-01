Wrestling icon Ric Flair just got an outlandish gift for his 69t - | WBTV Charlotte

Wrestling icon Ric Flair just got an outlandish gift for his 69th birthday

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Connect
Ric Flair is now part of owner of a champion horse. (Credit: Charlotte Observer) Ric Flair is now part of owner of a champion horse. (Credit: Charlotte Observer)
CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) -

Wrestling icon and former Charlottean Ric Flair celebrated his 69th birthday this week, and one of his gifts was probably the last thing you’d imagine giving a famously loud-mouthed wrestler: Part ownership in a race horse.

The horse’s name is Lost in Time and part ownership was presented by owner Scott Robinson during an event in Orlando, Florida, reported ProWrestlingSheet.com.

“Today is Ric’s birthday, so…who would we be as a horse racing community if we didn’t get Ric Flair a birthday gift?” Robinson said during the presentation. “He’s got the best car, the best watch, the best clothes, the best of everything, but there’s one thing you don’t have Ric Flair. You don’t have the best horse. I do! But guess what? Ric Flair, my gift to you, you now own a piece of Lost in Time.”

Flair stood nearby as the announcement was made and seemed to be speechless at first. “Oh my god, thank you,” said a stunned Flair said, before adding. “I’m holding you to that.”

The announcement came at the Dan Patch Awards ceremony, an annual event staged by the United States Harness Writers Association. Flair was there as a celebrity guest set to announce the harness horse of the year.

Wrestling fans immediately began making puns connected to Flair’s famous tenure as part of a WCW 1980s wrestling team called the Four Horsemen.

Flair played along, tweeting to his 3.6 million social media followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: “Yes, I Am A Horseman! WOOOOO!”

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Lincoln County man reported missing

    Lincoln County man reported missing

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:53 AM EST2018-03-01 15:53:05 GMT
    Rice (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)Rice (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
    Rice (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)Rice (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

    Deputies say 50-year-old William Ervin Rice was last seen Feb 21 when a family member dropped him off for work at the Timken Company in Iron Station. 

    More >>

    Deputies say 50-year-old William Ervin Rice was last seen Feb 21 when a family member dropped him off for work at the Timken Company in Iron Station. 

    More >>

  • Exclusive: Rae Carruth has a change of heart regarding his son

    Exclusive: Rae Carruth has a change of heart regarding his son

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:38 AM EST2018-03-01 15:38:43 GMT
    Photo of Rae Carruth, working as a barber inside prison, provided to WBTV.Photo of Rae Carruth, working as a barber inside prison, provided to WBTV.

    Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth has written a new letter from prison – and in this one he says he now realizes that he will never have an ongoing relationship with his son Chancellor Lee Adams, who lives in Charlotte under the care of Chancellor’s maternal grandmother, Saundra Adams.

    More >>

    Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth has written a new letter from prison – and in this one he says he now realizes that he will never have an ongoing relationship with his son Chancellor Lee Adams, who lives in Charlotte under the care of Chancellor’s maternal grandmother, Saundra Adams.

    More >>

  • Rev. Billy Graham's casket departs U.S. Capitol, returning "home"

    Rev. Billy Graham's casket departs U.S. Capitol, returning "home"

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:27 AM EST2018-03-01 15:27:54 GMT
    Feb. 24, 2018: The casket of Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte after being transported from the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville. (Credit: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)Feb. 24, 2018: The casket of Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte after being transported from the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville. (Credit: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

    Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.

    More >>

    Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly