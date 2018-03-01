Large number of larcenies results in policy change by Spencer Police

Last year in the town of Spencer, police say they investigated a total of 98 larceny cases. That made larceny the most frequently committed crime in Spencer, and has resulted in a new, tougher policy.

According to Spencer Police Chief Mike James, the police department has instituted a policy known as "Zero Tolerance for Larceny."

It means that if a larceny is committed in Spencer, suspects will be physically arrested, taken before a magistrate, and possibly jailed.

"No longer will you be issued a citation," Chief James said.

The chief added that the new policy was enthusiastically endorsed by all members of the department.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.