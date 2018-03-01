Pray Rowan to gather on Saturday

The Pray Rowan group will hold another open prayer service on Saturday, March 3, at the West Rowan Middle School, 5925 Statesville Boulevard.

The event is open to the public and will begin at 10 am.

Pray Rowan is a group of citizens who come together to pray for various needs in the community.

For more information about Pray Rowan, email Tonya Skelly at prayrowan@gmail.com, call 843-991-4142, or visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/prayrowan/.

