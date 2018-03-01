Crash shuts down portion of north Charlotte road

A wreck has shut down a portion of a north Charlotte road for some time Thursday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash shut down all of the lanes on North Graham Street near Reagan Drive. The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. The lanes reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.