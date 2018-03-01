Portion of east Charlotte road blocked due to broken utility pole, fallen power lines

Fallen power lines have shut down a portion of a road in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

A broken utility pole brought down power lines on Kennon Street and Hawthorne Lane. Kennon Street is closed due to the fallen power lines.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 60 people who live in the area are without power. The power outage was first reported around 4:30 a.m. Power is expected to be resotred around 8:30 a.m.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

No other details were released.

