FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat over as storms move east

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

Following a nasty bout of rain and wind for most of the day Thursday, we are finally in the clear in terms of any severe weather threat for the remainder of the evening, as the severe line of storms has moved on to the east.

There could still be some lingering areas of rain or lighter showers through the early evening before we clear out overnight as Northwest breezes pick up behind the departing front.

The sun will reappear for Friday but the breeze will pick up in a big way. Gusts will likely frequent 30-40mph at times across the Charlotte area where a Wind Advisory is in effect. Gusts will likely exceed 50mph to the west where a High Wind Warning is in effect, and the mountains could be close to 60 mph on the ridge tops.

Aside from the wind issue Friday, highs will be right around 60° with overnight lows in the chilly 20s and 30s from Friday through the weekend and the sun will stick around just as long.

This will be the first weekend completely rain-free following five weekends straight of measurable rain on one weekend day... enjoy!

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Over the next few hours, we will continue to track a line of storms moving in from the west that could produce some damaging wind gusts, especially from the Charlotte area South. The window for this seems to be between about 2-6 p.m.

Areas to the north of Charlotte are not quite as a concern because the instability will not make it that far north. There is a clear distinction in temperatures this afternoon, with areas Northwest of 85 stuck in the 50s, and areas to the south in the upper 60s to low 70s. It's in these warmer spots that the air will become more unstable, so there is a risk of isolated severe storms.

In any storm that develops damaging wind will be the main threat. There is a lot of wind energy flying by above our heads and sometimes in a heavier storm that wind can briefly mix down to the surface, producing a damaging wind gust that could meet or exceed severe limits (58 mph). In addition, these strong winds aloft are creating what is called speed shear, when there is a drastic change in wind speed with height. This can sometimes produce spin in the atmosphere that could lead to a brief weak tornado as well.

Again, the timing appears to be between 2-6 p.m. for the greatest threat, so just be sure you have a way to get weather alerts during that time.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

6 a.m.

Wet Morning Commute

Gusty Afternoon Storms

Sunny, Windy Friday

Rain has completely overtaken the region and will be persistent through the early morning hours on Thursday, so get set for another wet commute. At least it's not very cold, daybreak readings will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, well above average for early March.

And it will be much warmer Thursday, as highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. As a cold front rolls east across the WBTV viewing area Thursday afternoon, there is potential for a few thunderstorms and perhaps even some isolated severe weather - before the line of rain and storms pushes east by the evening. Damaging straight line wind gusts look to be the biggest threat in any severe storm.

That system will depart by Friday and that will bring huge changes. The sun will reappear but the breeze will pick up in a big way. Gusts will likely frequent 30 mph at times across the Charlotte area, and much higher to the west where a High Wind Warning is in effect. Gusts in the mountains could be close to 60 mph on the ridge tops.

Highs will be right around 60 degrees with overnight lows in the chilly 20s and 30s from Friday through the weekend and the sun will stick around just as long. This will be the first weekend completely rain-free following five weekends straight of measurable rain on one weekend day...enjoy!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

