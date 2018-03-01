FIRST ALERT: Rainy morning commute, afternoon thunderstorms likely

Wet Morning Commute

Gusty Afternoon Storms

Sunny, Windy Friday

Rain has completely overtaken the region and will be persistent through the early morning hours on Thursday, so get set for another wet commute. At least it's not very cold, daybreak readings will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, well above average for early March.

And it will be much warmer Thursday, as highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. As a cold front rolls east across the WBTV viewing area Thursday afternoon, there is potential for a few thunderstorms and perhaps even some isolated severe weather - before the line of rain and storms pushes east by the evening. Damaging straight line wind gusts look to be the biggest threat in any severe storm.

That system will depart by Friday and that will bring huge changes. The sun will reappear but the breeze will pick up in a big way. Gusts will likely frequent 30 mph at times across the Charlotte area, and much higher to the west where a High Wind Warning is in effect. Gusts in the mountains could be close to 60 mph on the ridge tops.

Highs will be right around 60 degrees with overnight lows in the chilly 20s and 30s from Friday through the weekend and the sun will stick around just as long. This will be the first weekend completely rain-free following five weekends straight of measurable rain on one weekend day...enjoy!

You can stay on top of the changing weather conditions with the WBTV First Alert Weather app. You can download it here.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.