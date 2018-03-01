Power outage affecting over 1,500 York County residents

Over 1,500 people are without power in York County Thursday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage is affecting residents who north and south of Highway 161. The outage stretches from The Pines at Campbells Crossing neighborhood to Providence Heights in Rock Hill.

The outages were first reported around 3:14 a.m. The outages are expected to be restored by 6:45 a.m., according to the outage map.

It is unclear what caused the outages.

