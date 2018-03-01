Driver strikes utility pole, knocks out power to over 200 south Charlotte residents

A driver struck a utility pole in south Charlotte Wednesday night, causing outages in the area.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tyvola Road near Flagstaff Drive. Police don't believe anyone was injured in the wreck.

The wreck caused over 200 people in the area to lose power for some time Thursday morning, according to the Duke Energy outage map. The road was closed for several hours but reopened around 4 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

No arrests were made.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.