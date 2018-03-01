WBTV Sports Overtime: Fayetteville State vs Johnson C. Smith-- C - | WBTV Charlotte

WBTV Sports Overtime: Fayetteville State vs Johnson C. Smith-- CIAA Tournament men's quarterfinals

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
Bio
Connect
Biography

Here are the highlights of the final game of the night on Wednesday-- Fayetteville State vs Johnson C. Smith in the CIAA Tournament men's quarterfinals.

After a slow start, the Golden Bulls would fight back, but did they win?

Check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime to find out...

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly