Property owner says blue line construction has left yards torn up for years

While excitement builds for the launch of the city’s blue line light rail extension, just down the road a property owner is feeling left behind.

“No one wants a front yard like,” Ray Mehrizi says.

Mehrizi has three rentals on Clark Boulevard. Both his and a neighbor’s yards and driveways are torn up by blue line construction crews and was never repaired.

“I was expecting a month, two months,” he says.

But it has been more than two years since the project was done.

“They’ve torn up the road, they’ve torn up the concrete…,” he added.

Mehrizi says it was all for a new drainage system for the blue line, which he received a letter from CATS about in 2015. He says he has called every few months since crews finished, with no result.

“Honestly they really don’t give a damn. That’s the truth,” he says.

WBTV asked CATS about this Wednesday, getting this statement back:

“CATS is currently investigating this matter and is reaching out to the citizen. CATS will work directly with the property owner to address this claim.”

Mehrizi says he is hoping the new light rail will be a draw for renters, but he is worried this curb appeal will send them elsewhere.

“Who wants to pay top rent for this when you can’t even...you’ve got a cracked driveway,” Mehrizi said.

The extension is set to open officially March 16.

