CMS, police investigating social media threats against Charlotte schools

Police are investigating several threats made on social media against schools in Charlotte over the past few weeks.

A juvenile was arrested in connection with threats made to the Southwest Middle School community on social media, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in a letter to parents Wednesday.

"CMS and law enforcement will pursue maximum punishment under criminal law and the student code of conduct," CMS Chief Communications Officer Tracy Russ said in the letter. "I want to be clear with everyone - threats of any kind and possession of weapons of any type will not be tolerated. ALL threats, even casual or passed off as jokes, will be investigated and prosecuted aggressively."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working with CMS to investigate further into the threats.

The investigation is active and ongoing and comes after a recent uptick of threats made against the schools since the school shooting in Florida.

CMS issued a statement on the threats as well, saying that while the district does not have particular reason to believe the most recent threat to be credible, the district does take all threats made to students and staff seriously and all threats are investigated immediately and aggressively by law enforcement.

"Threats to schools are felony crimes and persons making threats to schools are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone making a threat, even in a joking manner, should expect swift response from authorities and maximum enforcement measures taken to protect the safety and security of CMS students and staff across the district," the statement said.

Officials say if there should be credible cause for concern, CMS will alert families and appropriate action will be taken with the priority of student safety first.

Over the past few weeks, police have arrested teens and students related to threats made against area schools in and outside of Charlotte.

Incidents in Rowan County led to a school lockdown and arrests after violent threats were made against schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested and charged a student with communicating threats against Druid Hills Academy.

Teens were charged after making threats against high schools in Burke County and two students who were accused of threatening a school shooting in Lancaster were charged.

All of the incidents happened in February of 2018.

Some schools have responded by increasing security on campus and asking students to alert faculty as soon as possible to monitor these threatening situations.

