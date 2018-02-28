Bounce Scholar of the Week: H’yuna Ramah

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student, along with their favorite teacher, is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is H’yuna Ramah, a 5th grader at Thomasboro Academy.

Bio: Her favorite subject is Math. H'yuna is the oldest of one brother and one sister. She has attended Thomasboro for about 5 years. In her free time, H'yunae likes to play with her family members.

