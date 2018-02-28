Crime Stoppers: 100-pound gasoline engine stolen from store

Shoplifters usually steal merchandise small enough to conceal in a pocket or, a pocket book.

It's not often someone grabs a 100-pound gasoline engine and runs out of a store.

The Northern Tool and Equipment on Statesville Road in north Charlotte is a favorite of the handyman.

One man was far too handy as he browsed through the store before 11:00 a.m. when there were few customers and only a couple of clerks.

"This definitely had to be planned," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller. "He came in and walked around to give the employees the impression he was shopping, but eventually went straight back to the engine and ran back out to the waiting vehicle."

On surveillance video, we see him with a large box, leaving as he's followed by a clerk.

"Just doing a little bit of research, the engine weighs right at 100 pounds, so he's a pretty strong guy," Miller said.

He not only carries it out, he's on a dead run. But once in the parking lot, he makes a quick getaway.

"He got into a Honda Pilot that was waiting for him," Miller said.

Police estimate this thief to weigh about 200 pounds. He's running with half his weight in his arms, an amazing feat of strength.

So what will he do with a brand, new Honda GX engine?

"We don't know. He could have sold it. It could be for personal use, but more than likely he sold it to get some quick cash," Miller said.

That engine sells for $829.99.

If you recognize the strongman, you can earn a cash reward without leaving your name and you won't be called into court. Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Crime doesn't pay, Crime Stoppers does.

