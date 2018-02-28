Barbacoa Beef Recipe- Splendishes Kitchen LLC

Ingredients:

2-3-pound chuck roast

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 cup beef broth

2-4 chipotle chilis in adobo sauce (remove seeds for less heat)

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 bay leaves

Directions:

Cut the roast into 4-6 large chunks, removing any large pieces of fat.

Press sauté on the Instant Pot and add half of the roast chunks. Brown completely on each side. Remove to a plate and brown the second half of the meat. Remove from the Instant Pot.

With the Instant Pot still on sauté, add the onion and cook until it starts to become translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin and oregano and cook an additional minute. Pour in the broth, chipotle chilis, lime juice, cider vinegar, salt, pepper, cloves and bay leaves. Stir to combine, then add the roast back into the Instant Pot.

Place the lid on the Instant Pot and lock. Select high pressure and 60 minutes.

When the pot beeps, allow the pressure to manually release. Once the pin has d ropped, remove the lid and, using a set of tongs, remove the meat from the instant pot to a cutting board. Use 2 forks to shred the beef.

Once shredded, return to the Instant Pot and stir to coat the meat in the leftover juices.

Serve in tacos, burritos, enchiladas or anything you like!

Serves approximately 6

Recipe modified from Taste and Tell Blog