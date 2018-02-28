Man wanted for multiple charges, cutting off monitoring device

Officials with the North Carolina Republican Party (NCGOP) said the bid was expected to be submitted to the Republican National Committee "in the coming weeks."More >>
Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell said he has recently spent hours dismissing dozens of traffic citations that were written by officers from the Ranlo Police Department. Bell said the tickets are being dismissed because they were issued by Ranlo officers who had been pulling drivers over in Gastonia.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to investigate further into the threats.
A moment and motorcade rolled down Constitution Avenue as the well-known traveling preacher had to make one more last stop on the road before being taken back to his final resting place in Charlotte. Billy Graham achieving an honor bestowed on just a handful of Americans by lying in honor at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. North Carolina Senator Richard Burr was among the admirers.
Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student, along with their favorite teacher, is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.
