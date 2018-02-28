Man wanted for multiple charges, cutting off monitoring device

Police are looking for a Charlotte man wanted for multiple charges, including cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Damarie Ordone, 29, is wanted for possession of firearm by a felon, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Ordone was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On Feb. 28, Ordone cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in an area in the 10000 block of Albemarle Road.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Damarie Ordone, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

