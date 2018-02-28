Smoke, flames seen as fire heavily damages north Charlotte home

Firefighters worked to put out a fire that heavily damaged a home just north of uptown Charlotte.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the single-story home in the 2300 block of Arden Street.

People were inside when the fire ignited but they self-evacuated the home.

Fire crews arrived and attacked the flames from the front, controlling the fire in less than 10 minutes.

The fire left visible damage throughout the house, and the people will not be able to stay there at least for the night.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word on the cause of the fire as the investigation is ongoing.

