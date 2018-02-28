Family displaced after fire destroys north Charlotte home

A family of five was displaced after a fire heavily damaged their home just north of uptown Charlotte Wednesday night.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the single-story home located in the 2300 block of Arden Street. Firefighters tweeted about the fire around 7:20 p.m.

Structure Fire; 2300 block of Arden ; house with smoke and flames showing; station 11 area; JGilmore — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 1, 2018

The family was inside the home when the fire ignited but were able to get out.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, 23 firefighters were able to control the blaze within 10 minutes.

Two adults, three children and the family's dog were displaced, firefighters say. Firefighters say the fire was caused by cooking that was left unattended.

Update Structure Fire; 2323 Arden St; fire deemed accidental due to unattended cooking; two adults, three children and a dog displaced; RedCross assisting; estimated property loss $50k; no injuries reported### pic.twitter.com/Nvf0KfQ6C6 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 1, 2018

The Red Cross is assisting the family. The fire caused $50,000 in damage, firefighters say.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.