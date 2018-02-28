UCF, North Carolina add 2 more football games in 2024, 2025

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - UCF and North Carolina have extended their football series to add another two home-and-home matchups in 2024 and 2025.

The schools announced the additional two games Wednesday.

They announced a two-game series in August 2016, starting with the Knights visiting the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in September followed by the Tar Heels visiting Orlando in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Now they will also play at UNC in September 2024 followed by another game at UCF in September 2025.

The teams have never met in football.

