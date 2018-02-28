High school students participate in CIAA Education Day

Dreams are coming true for some high school students. Wednesday about 4,500 students attended Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) High School Education Day. Some students went to speak to the CIAA schools and got accepted right on the spot.

"It was surprising and I was also thankful," Rocky River High School student Adam Baker said.

Baker stopped by the St. Augustine's University table and got accepted to the school. He says he wants to major in elementary education.

"Statistics state that only two percent of black men are in the education force and I recognize there is a need for us to provide mentorship and just to provide an example for the upcoming generation," Baker said.

.@CharMeckSchools Rocky River HS student got accepted right on the spot to St. Aug University. He is participating @CIAAForLife Education Day. Wants to major in Elementary Education- says he will never forget this day @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/8OstJFlRxy — Dedrick Russell WBTV (@dedrickrussell) February 28, 2018

Baker says St. Augustine’s University administrators say they were impressed with his paperwork.

“I showed them my test scores, my transcript and my resume,” Baker said.

.@CharMeckSchools Rocky River HS student who just got accepted to St. Augustine University on the spot hasn’t made up his mind on a school- he is showing all his acceptance letters he received from several colleges. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Moc3LeJBQt — Dedrick Russell WBTV (@dedrickrussell) February 28, 2018

St. Augustine's University President Dr. Everett Ward says giving scholastic opportunities to students is a must. He believes this education day will be a game changer for students.

Middle and High school students from the Orangeburg County Men’s Mentoring group participating in @CIAAForLife HS Education Day. Students say they are learning and getting inspired. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/kgk9DQnrKD — Dedrick Russell WBTV (@dedrickrussell) February 28, 2018

"The promise of America rests with this new generation and we've got to do everything we can to help them fulfill their dreams," Ward said.

The president says Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU's) are more important now than they were 100 years ago.

"We cannot afford to lose not one institution that is producing the best and the brightest young scholars of the day," Ward said.

All the CIAA schools participated in Education Day. Students who were accepted on the spot are hoping with the acceptance letter, they will get some financial assistance from the schools.

