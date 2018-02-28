West Mecklenburg HS student says she got jumped at school, suspended

West Mecklenburg High School ninth grader Esora Hamilton is still recovering from injuries she suffered while at school. She says she was jumped by several girls after she tried to help her friend.

"I was like stop - break it up and that's when I felt a push in my back - like somebody pushed me and then somebody pushed me in the head," student Esora Hamilton said.

The fight was so violent Esora was knocked unconscious and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. The student's mother, Marilyn Feaster, rushed to the hospital.

"She had on a neck brace. Knots, she was swollen all around her head - hair was missing," Marilyn Feaster said.

The mother said she felt helpless and thought Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) would protect her child while at school. The mother is also concerned her daughter was suspended for 10 days. She says her child was just defending herself.

"That is so unfair that she is getting the same punishment as the ones that attacked her. That should not be on her record," the mother said.

The school did give the mother a reason why Esora was suspended. She thinks that reason could endanger other students.

"I was told that my daughter had to get those days because there is no defense rule in CMS. That is sending a message to other kids that want to bully kids - that I can do this to you because you are a good student and you are not going to want to get these days and you can't defend yourself - that is not the right message," the mother said.

CMS superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox says figuring out who's right and who's wrong can be a tough.

"What we want to have happened is our principals have some discretion. We want them to review things from a kind of a fairness lens and then if the parents don't like that - they have the opportunity to talk to the area superintendent," CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said.

The mother says she will take the superintendent's advice and reach out to the area superintendent to see if the 10-day suspension can be taken off Esora's record.

"I was in the hospital. Trauma - I have post-traumatic stress. I have a concussion right now where I can barely remember stuff and you suspend me for defending myself...I was getting jumped and pulled everywhere," Esora said.

Esora says she wants to return to West Mecklenburg High school but fears for her safety thinking what happened to her will happen again.

"Until I feel comfortable, she's not coming back to that school," the mother said.

