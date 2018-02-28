UNC Charlotte names Mike Hill of the University of Florida as 49ers Athletic Director

Mike Hill, who has deep roots in the Carolinas, is executive associate athletics director for external affairs at Florida. (Provided by UNC Charlotte)

UNC Charlotte has announced the appointment of Mike Hill as the next Director of Athletics at the university.

Hill, currently Executive Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs at the University of Florida, will assume his responsibilities on March 15 and be introduced at a public news conference on March 6.

Chancellor Philip L. Dubois cited the range of experiences Hill acquired during his 25-year tenure at Florida as a key factor in the decision.

“Mike has a deep background in a highly successful athletic program from a ‘Power Five’ conference, so he has played lead roles in hiring and working with highly successful head coaches, negotiating multi-million dollar media agreements and facilities naming rights, and being on point in external relations for the Gators. But we were equally impressed by his sports administration experience and his dedication to the welfare and personal development of student-athletes,” Dubois noted.

"I am completely humbled by this opportunity to lead the Charlotte 49ers,” said Hill. “The campus and facilities are spectacular, but what impresses me most are the people. I can't wait to return to the city that has so many special memories for me and get to work."

“We appreciate the efforts of Gene DeFilippo and Turnkey, our search consultants, for helping to develop a robust pool of superbly qualified candidates,” said Dubois.

Hill will be introduced at a public news conference at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 6 at the Barnhardt Student Activity Center, third floor salons.

Many notable figures in intercollegiate athletics praised the announcement of Mike Hill’s appointment.

These people included Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan, former Florida Gators football Head Coach Steve Spurrier, Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin, Florida Gators men’s basketball coach Mike White, former Florida Athletics Director Jeremy Foley, and 1996 Heisman Trophy Winner Danny Wuerffel.

