NC cybersecurity business owner wins FBI award

North Carolina cybersecurity business owner Theresa Payton was awarded with an FBI award.

Payton was chosen as the recipient for the 2018 Director's Community Leadership Award.

She is the owner of Fortalice Solutions, a Charlotte based cybersecurity company. According to a statement, Payton recognizes the need for private industry and the FBI to share information to protect our country's intellectual property. She encourages her customers to notify and work with the FBI if they suspect a cyber intrusion or economic espionage.

Payton has served as a board member for the Charlotte chapter of the InfraGard. She also volunteers her time and company resources to help fight human trafficking through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She is the former White House CIO and is a regular TV/radio contributor focusing on the importance of information sharing between public and private entities and the significance of protecting companies and individuals from online predators and cyber-attacks.

FBI Director Christopher Wray will formally recognize Payton as North Carolina's DCLA recipient at the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. on April 20.

