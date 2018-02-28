WBTV Sports Overtime: Elizabeth City State vs Livingstone-- CIAA - | WBTV Charlotte

WBTV Sports Overtime: Elizabeth City State vs Livingstone-- CIAA tournament men's opening round

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
Bio
Connect
Biography

Day 2 of the CIAA Tournament and today was the men's opening round game between Elizabeth City State and Livingstone.  

It was a tight game all the way to the end, but who prevailed to move on to the quarterfinals to take on Bowie State?

Check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime to find out.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly