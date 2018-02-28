Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Roy Cooper to attend Billy Graham's funeral

The White House announced Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be in attendance for the late Billy Graham's funeral Friday.

Rev. Graham's funeral will be held on Friday, March 2, at noon. The private, invite-only service will be held on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library under a tent. Family members said they thought it was fitting, since the evangelist's public service began under a tent, or "canvass cathedral."

The vice president will be joining President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Charlotte.

Following the funeral, the vice president will travel to Detroit, Michigan where he will deliver remarks at an America First Policies event.

Governor Roy Cooper will also be in attendance Friday, according to the governor's press office.

Former President George Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush arrived in Charlotte Monday to pay tribute to Graham at the library bearing Graham’s name.

Former president Bill Clinton paid respect to the late Reverend Billy Graham in Charlotte Tuesday morning.

"While we all believe that it’s faith plus nothing, he wasn’t a faith plus nothing. He lived. He showed his faith by his works," Mr. Clinton said of Rev. Graham.

Former presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter will not be in attendance for the funeral, according to their spokesperson.

Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville. He turned 99 on Nov. 7.

