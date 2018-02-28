Man hospitalized after shooting self while in police custody

A man is in critical condition after shooting himself while in police custody in Kings Mountain Saturday.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, 46-year-old John Roger White Jr was able to shoot himself while in custody.

White, described as a white male, was initially arrested on Canterbury Road in a traffic stop.

White was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped when officers located what appeared to be illegal drugs.

Officers say White offered no resistance and was cooperative when he was arrested.

During the time in which he was placed into custody, White sustained a gunshot wound to his head and is currently in critical condition.

There's no word on how he was able to shoot himself while in custody.

Police had previously refused to release any information about White or the circumstances surrounding his arrest but did release the information on Wednesday in response to a public records request from WBTV.

The incident is currently and actively being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations. The North Carolina Public Records Act requires the NCSBI to release limited information about their investigation but, to date, they have refused multiple requests from WBTV to do so.

There were no additional comments due to the current pending investigation.

