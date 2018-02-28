Person shot, injured in Lowe's parking lot in Concord

Police are investigating after one person was shot in the parking lot of a Lowe's in Concord Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Concord Police Department, the incident happened at the Lowe's Home Improvement in the 900 block of Concord Parkway North.

Officers say the suspect and the victim were conducting an illegal drug transaction when the victim was shot by the suspect.

The victim was transported by emergency medical officials to Carolinas Medical Center northeast for surgery. The

Suspect is not in custody and no description is available at this time.

This is an active investigation and no further information has been released.

