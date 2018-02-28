Deputies are searching for a missing Union Co. boy

Deputies in Union County are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say Chancellor Ashton Kelly was seen around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday walking away from his home towards the pool area.

Kelly lives on Salmon River Drive in the Meriwether neighborhood and is a student at Sun Valley Middle School.

Deputies believe he left home voluntarily but has not returned.

Kelly was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a black pair of jordans.

A CMPD helicopter was seen assisting deputies in the search of Kelly.

If you see Kelly or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.