Man on Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list arrested

A man being sought in Rowan County has been arrested.

Deputies say Daniel Paul Luther was arrested at a home in the 4000 block of Old Concord Road Monday.

Luther was wanted for interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He is also being held for parole violation and failure to pay child support from Davidson County.

Deputies say they received a call from a concerned citizen about Luther's whereabouts. Deputies say Luther attempted to run from deputies but was caught and arrested a short time later.

Luther was removed from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list. He was given a $75,000 secured bond.

