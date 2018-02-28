Car thieves arrested for multiple cases in Charlotte

(From left to right: Carter, Daniels)

A pair of men were arrested for multiple thefts from vehicles in Charlotte over the past few months.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers arrested 20-year-old Malik Carter and 19-year-old Shakor Daniels for their roles in the crimes.

On Dec. 25, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a service call in the 13100 block of Reunion Street. The victim said that his 2004 GMC Envoy had been stolen and there was a firearm and sports memorabilia inside the car.

Later that night, officers responded to Beatties Ford Road near Oaklawn Avenue in reference to a license plate matching the stolen GMC Envoy.

Officers located the GMC Envoy parked in the road on Maribel Avenue, but the stolen firearm was not located.

On Jan. 5, officers responded to a service call in the 500 block of North Graham Street. The caller said that several people were pulling on door handles to see if they were unlocked.

Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with several of the people including Malik Carter.

During a search of a vehicle that was being used by the people, officers located the stolen firearm from the Reunion Street theft.

Carter was arrested on scene and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Detectives continued to collect evidence and review similar cases, and as a result of information and evidence gathered, detectives determined that Carter and Daniels were responsible for five theft from vehicle cases that occurred since Feb. 19 in the Oakbrooke neighborhood.

Carter was determined as the suspect in the theft of the GMC Envoy from Reunion Street.

Based on this information, detectives obtained warrants for the arrests of Carter and Daniels.

On Wednesday, Daniels was arrested and transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Malik Carter was served the warrants for nine counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, possession of fireman by felon, larceny of a firearm, financial card theft, financial card fraud and felony conspiracy.

Daniels was charged with nine counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor larceny, felony conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.

Both Carter and Daniels are currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

