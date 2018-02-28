Man found shot, killed in Albemarle identified - | WBTV Charlotte

Man found shot, killed in Albemarle identified

ALBEMARLE, NC (WBTV) -

A man found shot and killed in an Albemarle home Tuesday night has been identified by police as 31-year-old Quanterius Derryl Watkins.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Reid Street around 7:42 p.m. where officers found Watkins dead with a gunshot wound. 

The North Carolina SBI and Albemarle Police Department are investigating the homicide. 

Anyone with information on Watkins' death is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.

