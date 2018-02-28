NC woman’s first date with guy she met on Craigslist becomes violent rape, cops say

A North Carolina woman says she was knocked unconscious and raped Sunday by a man she met through an online advertisement on Craigslist.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at her home in Spring Lake, outside Fayetteville.

The woman told officers she invited the suspect, identified as Robert Matthew Allen Jr. of Fayetteville to her home where they met in person for the first time, said a press release. The woman told officers Allen became aggressive and hit her in the back of the head, knocking her unconscious, before raping her.

Allen, 37, is charged with first degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping. Authorities said the woman sustained visible injuries to her face and head, and she was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

“When she regained consciousness she was able to get out of the some. She ran to the next door neighbor's home, at which time they called the police,” said Spring Lake Police Chief Troy McDuffie told WRAL.

Allen is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.