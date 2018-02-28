Wreck shuts down multiple lanes on I-85 NB in Gaston County

A wreck has shut down several northbound lanes on Interstate 85 in Gaston County Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-85 northbound near Exit 23 at McAdenville Road. The left and center northbound lanes are closed due to the wreck, the NCDOT said.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 7:30 a.m.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

No other details were released.

