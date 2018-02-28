Rimertown Road bridge replacement starts next month in Rowan County

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will begin work Monday, March 5, replacing the Rimertown Road Bridge that crosses a tributary of Dutch Buffalo Creek between Pless Road and Phaniel Church Road in China Grove.



“Built in 1976, the existing bridge no longer meets the demands of the traffic using it and has reached the end of its life cycle,” said NCDOT Assistant Resident Engineer Richard Ho.



A portion of the road will close from 8 a.m. on Monday, March 5, until work is complete in August. Local traffic will still be able to access locations on either side of the bridge up to the point of closure.



Drivers will be able to detour in both directions around the closure using Pless Road, Sapp Road and Phaniel Church Road.



This project is part of the department’s overall bridge program to improve the condition of the state’s bridges and ensure the safety of drivers who rely on them.



NCDOT reminds motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

